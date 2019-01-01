Learner Reviews & Feedback for How To Create A Sales Forecast In Tableau by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, learners will harness the data visualization power of Tableau to create a sales forecast. This will help every sales and marketing professional to guide teams and investments to reach the ultimate goal. Learning how to do this will make presentations more dynamic and prescriptive in nature. Learners will also get a gentle introduction to the Machine Learning principles used to create these forecasts.
This project is designed for sales and marketing leaders who will make consequential decisions based on projections.
A background in statistics and or digital marketing is helpful but not required for this project....