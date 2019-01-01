Как создавать команды и присоединяться к ним с помощью Canva
Создавать команды с помощью Canva
Присоединяться к командам с помощью Canva
Делиться файлами с командой в Canva
В этом проекте вы научитесь создавать команды и присоединяться к ним с помощью Canva. Примечание. Этот курс изначально создан для учащихся из Северной Америки. На данный момент мы адаптируем его и для других регионов.
Разница между Canva Free и Canva Pro
Создание команды
Присоединение к команде
Делимся файлами с командой
Полезные советы
