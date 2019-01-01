Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to fulfill orders on Facebook by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this guided project, you will learn how to use Facebook Marketplace to buy and sell items on the platform, list items for sale through creating a new listing and selecting different available options, ship your own orders after creating your lists of products, and understanding the payment methods.
By the end of this project, you will have learned how to use Facebook Marketplace, buy and sell products on Facebook, and build your own marketing portfolio....