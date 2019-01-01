How To Measure Your Campaign On Pinterest

You will learn how to create and publish your first Pinterest Pin and then will learn how to turn that Pin into a paid advertising campaign.

With completion of this project, beginners who have never used Pinterest or Canva will be able to review analytics on Pinterest campaigns and make adjustments if necessary. Throughout the project, you will be able to identify basic marketing techniques, like defining your target audience, to make the most out of each paid online advertisement. You will also be able to identify different types of campaigns and the potential outcomes of each. Each campaign with a different goal will have different analytics, so learning to understand what the different terms mean will lead to more effective campaigns and a better understanding of which type of conversion will work for each particular ad. We will be designing an ad based on a children’s crayon company and will learn how to market a campaign according to the target audience for that product.

Beginner on Pinterest and Canva

  • How to upload a Pin

  • How to edit a Pin

  • How to create a Pin

  • How to create a Pinterest Campaign

  • How to read the analytics of a Pinterest campaign

  1. Design A Pin For Pinterest

  2. Posting The Pin To Pinterest

  3. Turn The Pin Into A Campaign

  4. How To Read The Analytics From Your Campaign

  5. How To Edit Your Published Campaign

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

