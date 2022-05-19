Learner Reviews & Feedback for Hypothesis Testing in R by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Welcome to this project-based course Hypothesis Testing in R. In this project, you will learn how to perform extensive hypothesis tests for one and two samples in R.
By the end of this 2-hour long project, you will understand the rationale behind performing hypothesis testing. Also, you will learn how to perform hypothesis tests for proportions and means. By extension, you will learn how to perform a hypothesis test for means of matched or paired samples in R.
Note, you do not need to be a statistical analyst or data scientist to be successful in this guided project, just a familiarity with basic statistics and using R suffice for this project. If you are not familiar with R and want to learn the basics, start with my previous guided project titled “Getting Started with R”, and "Calculating Descriptive Statistics in R".
A fundamental prerequisite is having a good understanding of the theory of hypothesis test....
By Rafael O D R
May 19, 2022
It's a good course, but the sound quality is poor. It has to be improved.
By Nicole A M A
May 14, 2021
El acento del instructor fue complicado de entender y fue un curso muy largo