Chevron Left
Back to Image Classification with CNNs using Keras

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Image Classification with CNNs using Keras by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
542 ratings
82 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) in Keras with a TensorFlow backend, and you will learn to train CNNs to solve Image Classification problems. In this project, we will create and train a CNN model on a subset of the popular CIFAR-10 dataset. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your Internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with (e.g. Python, Jupyter, and Tensorflow) pre-installed. Prerequisites: In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with python and convolutional neural networks. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

VN

Aug 10, 2020

This is a very good guided project.\n\nI thank Amit Yadav and Coursera for his teaching in Image Classification with CNNs using Keras.\n\nThank You

SB

Jun 2, 2020

Really enjoyed learning from Amit Yadav. He promptly answers any query posted in the discussion forum. Looking forward to learning more from him.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 82 Reviews for Image Classification with CNNs using Keras

By Manoj M

May 14, 2020

The project was straight to the point and the instructor did not waste any time talking about every basic code segment. The code used in the project is the most optimised and simple code of CNN using Keras I have ever seen. Thanks to Coursera for the new guided projects.

By Aditya

Apr 12, 2020

good

By Mir S H

May 12, 2020

Need more explanation. Tough to understand every concept for beginners with little knowledge about CNN. Cover some theory before going to practice.

By Joshua K

May 30, 2020

Great tutorial, however, He needs to give some more explanations on why he does what he does.

By A V

Jun 29, 2020

Easy to understand once we are okay with the specific terms and its roles in the image processing techniques and that too with keras its a versatile one. Great tool and not to be missed by any ML engineer.

By SAIKAT B

Jun 2, 2020

Really enjoyed learning from Amit Yadav. He promptly answers any query posted in the discussion forum. Looking forward to learning more from him.

By Vishnu N

Aug 11, 2020

This is a very good guided project.

I thank Amit Yadav and Coursera for his teaching in Image Classification with CNNs using Keras.

Thank You

By Lina J

Dec 3, 2020

Great hands on CNN project.

The instructor's explanation and pace are very good.

Thank you Coursera

By Prakhar s

Jun 14, 2020

if you have knowledge about CNN and Keras then it is good project as a practice and revision.

By AKANKSHA S

Jul 19, 2020

project is good and the way of explaining the project is also good

By Akshay G

Jun 25, 2020

Very good course , deep understanding of an application of CNN

By seema n

Jun 23, 2020

Easy to understand and it is good to start with for beginners.

By Shafia A

Apr 23, 2020

It's a very helpful project for first time working with CNN.

By Shiju S

May 14, 2021

Really I learned a lot of information about CNN using Keras

By GAUTAM P

Jun 16, 2020

Thanks

Amit Yadav for providing hug information about keras

By Dr J T S

May 20, 2020

Learnt CNN and keras.Interesting interactive explanation

By Chandra J

May 14, 2020

very nice and useful courser for learning practical

By Tushar S

Jun 18, 2020

Its a good course for practicing your concepts

By Prakhya S

May 5, 2020

Very well explained and easy to understand.

By Raghuraj M

Jul 6, 2020

It's a good beginner project to start on.

By Abdullah A N

Apr 27, 2020

It is great project for the beginner.

By VaMsi L

Apr 2, 2020

This project is helpfull for students

By SHIZA M

Jul 9, 2020

Thankyou!

It was a good experience

By Jhuma

Mar 19, 2020

Thank you . It is really helpfull

By Rohan V

Sep 13, 2020

very excellent of the teaching

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder