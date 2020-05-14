VN
Aug 10, 2020
This is a very good guided project.\n\nI thank Amit Yadav and Coursera for his teaching in Image Classification with CNNs using Keras.\n\nThank You
SB
Jun 2, 2020
Really enjoyed learning from Amit Yadav. He promptly answers any query posted in the discussion forum. Looking forward to learning more from him.
By Manoj M•
May 14, 2020
The project was straight to the point and the instructor did not waste any time talking about every basic code segment. The code used in the project is the most optimised and simple code of CNN using Keras I have ever seen. Thanks to Coursera for the new guided projects.
By Aditya•
Apr 12, 2020
good
By Mir S H•
May 12, 2020
Need more explanation. Tough to understand every concept for beginners with little knowledge about CNN. Cover some theory before going to practice.
By Joshua K•
May 30, 2020
Great tutorial, however, He needs to give some more explanations on why he does what he does.
By A V•
Jun 29, 2020
Easy to understand once we are okay with the specific terms and its roles in the image processing techniques and that too with keras its a versatile one. Great tool and not to be missed by any ML engineer.
By SAIKAT B•
Jun 2, 2020
By Vishnu N•
Aug 11, 2020
This is a very good guided project.
I thank Amit Yadav and Coursera for his teaching in Image Classification with CNNs using Keras.
Thank You
By Lina J•
Dec 3, 2020
Great hands on CNN project.
The instructor's explanation and pace are very good.
Thank you Coursera
By Prakhar s•
Jun 14, 2020
if you have knowledge about CNN and Keras then it is good project as a practice and revision.
By AKANKSHA S•
Jul 19, 2020
project is good and the way of explaining the project is also good
By Akshay G•
Jun 25, 2020
Very good course , deep understanding of an application of CNN
By seema n•
Jun 23, 2020
Easy to understand and it is good to start with for beginners.
By Shafia A•
Apr 23, 2020
It's a very helpful project for first time working with CNN.
By Shiju S•
May 14, 2021
Really I learned a lot of information about CNN using Keras
By GAUTAM P•
Jun 16, 2020
Thanks
Amit Yadav for providing hug information about keras
By Dr J T S•
May 20, 2020
Learnt CNN and keras.Interesting interactive explanation
By Chandra J•
May 14, 2020
very nice and useful courser for learning practical
By Tushar S•
Jun 18, 2020
Its a good course for practicing your concepts
By Prakhya S•
May 5, 2020
Very well explained and easy to understand.
By Raghuraj M•
Jul 6, 2020
It's a good beginner project to start on.
By Abdullah A N•
Apr 27, 2020
It is great project for the beginner.
By VaMsi L•
Apr 2, 2020
This project is helpfull for students
By SHIZA M•
Jul 9, 2020
Thankyou!
It was a good experience
By Jhuma•
Mar 19, 2020
Thank you . It is really helpfull
By Rohan V•
Sep 13, 2020
very excellent of the teaching