DZ
May 1, 2020
This course is very helpful for you to create a warmup code with AWS Sagemaker and image classification.
SG
Oct 6, 2020
I love this course. Need to know more about custom mage codes in sagemaker.
By DINESH A Z•
May 2, 2020
This course is very helpful for you to create a warmup code with AWS Sagemaker and image classification.
By T S G•
Oct 7, 2020
I love this course. Need to know more about custom mage codes in sagemaker.
By Karem B•
Sep 11, 2020
very easy step by step guided project
By SUGUNA M•
Nov 19, 2020
Good project based course
By XAVIER S M•
May 31, 2020
Thank You !
By Doss D•
Jun 24, 2020
Thank you
By purnachand k•
May 12, 2020
Excellent
By Md. T U B•
Sep 2, 2020
great
By p s•
Jun 22, 2020
Nice
By Florian C•
Apr 18, 2021
You get the basics explained quick and dirty but there will be still much you do not understand and have to learn about after this project both regarding SageMaker and its libraries as well as building and deploying ML models in general .
By Matapathi S•
Jun 15, 2020
Thank you
By SAI P M•
Jun 29, 2020
not bad
By Changwoo H•
Apr 17, 2021
This is Not 2hr course. It's takes 24hr or more. Instructor should have announced about train instances are not available in most of the cases. To extend limits students have to wait response of aws.
By Wen-Wei X•
Apr 5, 2021
too simple, did not show the overall accuracy in validation test set and potential way to improve it
By Tobias H•
Jul 25, 2020
i want to the loading data and more