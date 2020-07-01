AS
Jun 20, 2020
How else would I have learned this? What a great fast way to apply a concept in real code.
SK
May 28, 2020
Everything was as per description! Need more advanced tasks. Thanks, Amit Sir!
By Mudit D•
Jul 1, 2020
A little more in-depth explanation would be better, but if you're approaching this project, chances are you have enough knowledge and momentum to research and learn and figure things out yourself. If you're a hobbyist or need to learn these skills for your job, this is a superb fast-track to getting something that works ready for use. As with Data Science things, for true mastery, more study will be required, but this is a great start. For DL noobs like myself, I recommend reading a few articles on CNN, Image Classification and what Keras is. Perhaps just spend an hour reading whatever you come across (without fussing too much over details) and then dive in. Do not be intimidated by the 'Intermediate' rating of this Guided Project, and then dive right in. It is really quite great and unintimidating.
By Harshad L•
Jun 7, 2020
Great tutorial with hands on. But want more explanation about MobileNet Layers structure. And its little more features based customisation. At-least provide some documents for more reading & development. Overall good platform to start with..!!!
By Alex S•
Jun 20, 2020
How else would I have learned this? What a great fast way to apply a concept in real code.
By Sarah K•
May 29, 2020
Everything was as per description! Need more advanced tasks. Thanks, Amit Sir!
By M V•
Jun 3, 2020
Great course, surely learnt a lot.
By EDWIN J•
Jun 15, 2020
wonderful and simple project
By Kamlesh C•
Jun 20, 2020
thank you
By Gaikwad N•
Jul 23, 2020
Good
By p s•
Jun 25, 2020
Good
By tale p•
Jun 23, 2020
good
By Patil B•
May 2, 2020
nice
By Ali E•
Mar 22, 2020
Good course, but still misses a key step: how to save and reuse the modified model without having to rebuild it from scratch? Literature about this topic is at best ambiguous if not flat out lacking. You should include the method for saving and reloading customized models with custom layers and/or standard layers that have been added to the pre-trained models.
By Yubesny V•
Nov 13, 2020
La interfaz en la plataforma de la nube fue un poco lenta, así que me alcanzó el tiempo suficiente para terminar la programación, sin embargo, no me quedó tiempo para volver a repasar el código para reforzar lo aprendido.
By Utkarsh R•
Mar 24, 2020
Learning a topic using Hands on project is way better than passive learning in my opinion. Explanation could've been much better. They can use slides and animation to explain the core functioning of objects.
By Thanda H•
Sep 11, 2020
good presentation, but It will be better more details explanations of about for training model parameters and predict accuracy.
By Mr. M K S E•
May 8, 2020
Its first time I went to the Keras and TensorFlow they are super easy to implement.
By Raj v•
Jul 14, 2020
More detailed explanation could be given about functions used, parameters
By Rathi.R•
Jun 11, 2020
good
By Jorge G•
Feb 25, 2021
I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously.