Learner Reviews & Feedback for Image Noise Reduction with Auto-encoders using TensorFlow by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
107 ratings
15 reviews

About the Course

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn the basics of image noise reduction with auto-encoders. Auto-encoding is an algorithm to help reduce dimensionality of data with the help of neural networks. It can be used for lossy data compression where the compression is dependent on the given data. This algorithm to reduce dimensionality of data as learned from the data can also be used for reducing noise in data. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, and Tensorflow pre-installed. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Narendra L L

Apr 8, 2020

Really great learning for beginners. Through project learning it gives very good confidence. But rhyme desktop should be available until completion of project.

By Ravi P B

Apr 17, 2020

A nice and short project and a good way to built a simple autoencoder and neural network classifier and getting them up and running.

By noman s

Aug 16, 2020

nice presentation skill, it is helpful for me to noise reduction and image processing

By Kolawole E O

Oct 11, 2020

Teachable and Readable course.

Thanks so much!!

By SUGUNA M

Nov 19, 2020

Good project based course

By nilesh n

Mar 28, 2020

Crisp and useful!

By XAVIER S M

Jun 2, 2020

Very Helpful !

By SUMIT Y

Jul 9, 2020

Fine !!

By Kamlesh C

Aug 7, 2020

Thanks

By sarithanakkala

Jun 23, 2020

Useful

By p s

Jun 23, 2020

Super

By tale p

Jun 17, 2020

good

By Rohit M

Jun 13, 2020

NICE COURSE :-))

By NAIDU P S A

Jun 27, 2020

nice

By Jorge G

Feb 25, 2021

I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.

