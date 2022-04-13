Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Image Segmentation with Python and Unsupervised Learning by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
13 ratings
1 reviews

About the Course

In this one hour long project-based course, you will tackle a real-world problem in computer vision called segmentation. Segmentation means taking an image and partitioning it into different regions that capture the different elements of interest in the scene. We will tackle this problem using an unsupervised learning technique called K-means. By the end of this project, you will have segmented an image with unsupervised learning, using code you will write in Python....
By Oscar M

Apr 12, 2022

Falta un pdf que contenga la presentacion. Tambien un enlace al metodo en donde se encuentra el ejemplo generico de K-means

