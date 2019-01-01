Implement a Relational database in Azure SQL database
Learn to create and configure an Azure SQL database
Learn to connect to an Azure SQL database using SSMS (SQL Server management studio)
Learn to add users to an Azure SQL database
In this 1 hour long project based course,you will learn to create an azure account and implement an azure sql database.You’ll get to know various purchasing models and select the one that suits best in accordance with your needs. You will learn to use Azure cloud based query editor and change the firewall settings to whitelist your IP. You will also learn to Use SSMS(SQL Server Management Studio) to connect and query Azure SQL Database.Also, you will learn to write a few queries to create tables and insert values.Finally you will also learn to add new users to an azure sql database. It is recommended that you know basic concepts on SQL and relational data concepts. But even if you don’t have this background knowledge, you’ll be able to complete the project.
Cloud Platforms
Select (Sql)
Azure SQL Database
Sql Server Management Studio (SSMS)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and creating an Azure account
Creating and configuring Azure SQL database - Part 1
Creating and configuring Azure SQL database - Part 2
Practice Task :Creating a new Azure SQL database
Configuring firewall settings and working with query editor
Connecting to an Azure SQL Database using SSMS (SQL Server Management Studio)
Adding Users to the Azure SQL Database
Capstone Task: Connect to a newly created Azure SQL database using SSMS (SQL Server Management Studio) and view the sample data
