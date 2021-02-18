Learner Reviews & Feedback for Implementing Hangman Game Using Basics of Python 3 by Coursera Project Network
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to get input from the user and then display it in a separate line and use different data types to store the variables in them. You will also be able to use the if conditions to let the program make decisions whether the player guessed a correct character or not and keeping track that the number of turns is not zero. In addition, you will be able to implement the definite type of loops, that will be used to continue the game. By the end of the project, you will get to know and implement recursive function, that will help having a more user friendly game.
By Jonathan A
Feb 18, 2021
Too brief. Does not go into enough about python concepts.