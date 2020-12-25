Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Income Features in ProfitBooks by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project you will be able to use ProfitBooks to manage your small business’ income. You will learn about sales orders, invoices, services, and estimates. You will be able to take a sales order from beginning to end in the system, as well as reconcile invoices attached to sales orders. As you continue through the project you will learn how to manage inventory, add services, and create estimates for customers. You will gain the fundamentals to manage income using ProfitBooks. ProfitBooks hosts your information on the secure and widely-trusted Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company has also implemented additional security features like secure-access, built-in firewalls, encrypted data storage and periodic back-ups to keep your data safe. You can read more about their security policy here: https://www.profitbooks.net/cloud-data-security/...
By Hadpe S S

Dec 25, 2020

Good one

