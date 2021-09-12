Chevron Left
Back to Interactive Machine Learning Dashboards using Plotly Dash

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Interactive Machine Learning Dashboards using Plotly Dash by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
23 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

In this 2 hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create an HTML outline of a Plotly Dash dashboard. You will design interactive dropdown lists, radio buttons, and most importantly, scatter plots and bar charts that respond to your mouse's hover. You will learn how to visualize dimensionality reduction results intuitively and interactively, and see how these models can be used in Customer Segmentation. Furthermore, we will discuss how to critically evaluate these models, and what to look out for in a well-performing model. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

CQ

Apr 20, 2021

Excellent project to understand Plotly Dash's capabilities in a clear, concise way. I enjoyed the experience and found it useful.

DS

Nov 13, 2020

Great intro that includes a lot of useful features I was wondering about.

Filter by:

1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for Interactive Machine Learning Dashboards using Plotly Dash

By Sumit K S

Sep 11, 2021

A great introduction to using dash for fast deployment of web apps and delivers on most of what it promises. Not for newbs you should have some experience with python and plotly for latter check out official documentation. This project is for those who are having trouble with dash, it does not teach you plotting in detail and neither working with pandas. The Dash HTML Component is explained in good detail but Dash Core Components were somewhat not adequately explained, nevertheless you get to create radio buttons, different plots and create a selection box. The creator has said he is ready to help you should you contact him.

By Cesar R Q

Apr 21, 2021

Excellent project to understand Plotly Dash's capabilities in a clear, concise way. I enjoyed the experience and found it useful.

By Cheikh B

Nov 13, 2020

Wanderfull project but need to understand python programing before taking this project

By Daryl S

Nov 13, 2020

Great intro that includes a lot of useful features I was wondering about.

By Muhammad M

Dec 25, 2020

very informative

By Mohd S B S H

Mar 2, 2022

Thanks for showing me you can feed the hover data into another plot.

Everything was great except maybe its just me, cause I couldnt follow the steps where you added the if-statements to allow the sizes and color to change.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder