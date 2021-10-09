Learner Reviews & Feedback for Support Interactive Learning with Genially by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be ready to engage your students using the interactive learning opportunites that Genially provides. Genially is “the tool that brings content to life.” Instead of simply showing an image, Genially allows you to map out a learning journey for your students. With a single image or video, students will have access to endless information that you, the teacher, have added using Genially. Throughout this project, we will work together to build your confidence using Genially so that you can not only use it as a teaching tool, but also as a tool for students to share information they have learned with their classmates.
*You will need a free Genially account for this project....
