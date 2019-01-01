Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating an Interactive Syllabus using Microsoft Word by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
After successfully completing this project, you will have created a visually appealing, interactive course syllabus in Microsoft Word.
The key components of a course syllabus will be discussed. While adding these components to your document you use various features in Word. You will apply styles, insert a bulleted list and a table to organize information, insert an image, and modify a table and image. You will also discover how to convert text to a hyperlink to make your document interactive.
Included Universal design formatting tips will describe options to help make your document accessible to all learners....