Intermediate Object-Oriented Programming with Java
learn and apply intermediate concepts related to object-oriented programming with Java
This 1.5 hours class is a continuation of the class Object-oriented programming with Java. We will learn and explore more advanced topics of object-oriented programming with Java. At the end of this class, you will be able to use Java to develop projects such as mobile applications. You will also be able to understand Java object specifications and use objects and frameworks created by other developers.
Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
Java
Android Development
Mobile Application Development
Software Development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
User interface orientation and finished product preview
Organising objects with Java Packages
Create a Java abstract class
Add Basic membership by extending a Java abstract class
Create and implement a Java abstract method
Create a helper class using static methods and variables
Implementing final methods
Layout more blueprints using Java interface
Put it all together and implement the Deluxe membership
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by RKApr 2, 2021
An excellent way to explore and upgrade skills. Thank you Coursera and Thank you sir for the great support
