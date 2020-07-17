Intermediate Relational Database and SQL
How to create, modify and remove tables and databases.
The design principles of tables and databases.
How SQL is applied in applications.
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will gain hands-on experience and learn how to create and maintain relational databases such as MySQL, Oracle and MS Access. Concepts covered include database and table creation, primary keys and foreign keys. If you have some experience with end-user level SQL and want to advance to a designer or database administrator role, this course is for you! Note: Taking my course "Introduction to Relational Database and SQL" before taking this course is highly recommended. Especially if you do not have any previous experience with relational database and SQL.
Data Science
Database (DB) Design
Relational Database
database administration
SQL
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
User interface orientation
Preview finshed products
Creating and dropping databases
Creating and dropping tables
Creating and dropping primary keys
Creating and dropping indexes
Creating and dropping foreign keys
Testing and creating technical documentation
by SSAug 3, 2020
It was pretty amazing course for middle level beginners
by RLJul 17, 2020
It was between basic and intermediate level. It was not challenging but it was useful to learn how to modify databases.
by NBAug 2, 2020
Good project Network course for Databases and Sql.
by AMSep 27, 2020
Gain new knowledge about RDBMS, ER diagram, Foreign key, and primary key. But the foreign key material is still not into my mind.
