Learner Reviews & Feedback for Intermediate Relational Database and SQL by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
439 ratings
70 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will gain hands-on experience and learn how to create and maintain relational databases such as MySQL, Oracle and MS Access. Concepts covered include database and table creation, primary keys and foreign keys. If you have some experience with end-user level SQL and want to advance to a designer or database administrator role, this course is for you! Note: Taking my course "Introduction to Relational Database and SQL" before taking this course is highly recommended. Especially if you do not have any previous experience with relational database and SQL.

Top reviews

SC

Jan 13, 2021

Great course and lots of practice. Highly recommend this for anyone who want to design good database and learn more SQL commands.

AC

Oct 24, 2020

Clear and straightforward explanation, really useful technical course.

1 - 25 of 70 Reviews for Intermediate Relational Database and SQL

By Ankur G

Aug 16, 2020

VERY BASIC

By Adolf Y M

Sep 28, 2020

Gain new knowledge about RDBMS, ER diagram, Foreign key, and primary key. But the foreign key material is still not into my mind.

By Zaid Q

Jul 18, 2020

Instructor was teaching very fast ,he was more focused towards completing the course rather than explaining the concept. Rhyme platform is trash ,headache started because of the small coding screen .Very poor experience even udemy is better .

By sarath c

Jul 1, 2020

If you are a newbie to SQL then I would recommend this course but if you are looking for refreshing what you have already learnt in real-world then please don't take this course and waste your money.

By EMMANOUIL S

Oct 10, 2020

Continues to where the previous project has ended. I really appreciate those kind of projects. Very helpful.

By Pastor G

Sep 12, 2020

The Intermediat Relational Database and SQL course is enssential for a good database developers. its hard at first to understood the questions, but with review of the class, i was able to have the required grade or passing mark.

By Renzo L

Jul 18, 2020

It was between basic and intermediate level. It was not challenging but it was useful to learn how to modify databases.

By Vishwas S

Jun 14, 2020

The course content is short and sweet making it more graspable.

By Mehdi A

Jul 1, 2020

There was nothing about the basic concepts of Relational Databases, I expected more. In addition, I prefer to use PostgreSQL and not MySQL. There was nothing useful for me, like how should I design a table, which attributes should I choose as Primary Key, etc.

By Elio S

Nov 8, 2020

Everything was great! but we need to have exercises in each task just like in the prequel to this course - "Introduction to Relational Database and SQL" - those were so important and helped me a lot personally to really be confident about the knowledge I was acquiring. But aside from that the course was pretty amazing and practical

By Adriana L A

Jul 27, 2020

Este instructor explica muy bien, con paciencia . Siempre de manera clara , se nota que le gusta y quiere que nosotros también aprendamos.

By Suhaimi C

Jan 14, 2021

SC

Jan 13, 2021

Great course and lots of practice. Highly recommend this for anyone who want to design good database and learn more SQL commands.

By Ilia S

Jul 2, 2020

Good course! Alter table, index, primary and foreign keys are well explained.

By ANGELO C D N V

Aug 13, 2020

If you did the introduction project, this continuation will be perfect.

By Carlos J

Jun 23, 2020

El curso esta bien orientado con ejemplos, conceptos claros y puntuales

By Adam C

Oct 25, 2020

AC

Oct 24, 2020

Clear and straightforward explanation, really useful technical course.

By Marco H M

Oct 11, 2020

Good explanation, and the way of leraning is very intuitive

By shahreyar

Aug 4, 2020

It was pretty amazing course for middle level beginners

By vijay b n

Aug 3, 2020

Good project Network course for Databases and Sql.

By Anand G

Jun 11, 2020

Fantastic course for understanding the concepts.

By Preammie P

Jul 24, 2020

This course shaped me SQL skills. Thank you.

By John

Jan 27, 2021

quick, to the point with good examples

By Ramiro J A A

Feb 19, 2022

A great way to continue SQL learning

By Shubham C

Jul 2, 2020

the explanation is good and detailed

By Mariia V

Aug 2, 2020

But I still can't stand Windows OS

