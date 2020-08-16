SC
Jan 13, 2021
Great course and lots of practice. Highly recommend this for anyone who want to design good database and learn more SQL commands.
AC
Oct 24, 2020
Clear and straightforward explanation, really useful technical course.
By Ankur G•
Aug 16, 2020
VERY BASIC
By Adolf Y M•
Sep 28, 2020
Gain new knowledge about RDBMS, ER diagram, Foreign key, and primary key. But the foreign key material is still not into my mind.
By Zaid Q•
Jul 18, 2020
Instructor was teaching very fast ,he was more focused towards completing the course rather than explaining the concept. Rhyme platform is trash ,headache started because of the small coding screen .Very poor experience even udemy is better .
By sarath c•
Jul 1, 2020
If you are a newbie to SQL then I would recommend this course but if you are looking for refreshing what you have already learnt in real-world then please don't take this course and waste your money.
By EMMANOUIL S•
Oct 10, 2020
Continues to where the previous project has ended. I really appreciate those kind of projects. Very helpful.
By Pastor G•
Sep 12, 2020
The Intermediat Relational Database and SQL course is enssential for a good database developers. its hard at first to understood the questions, but with review of the class, i was able to have the required grade or passing mark.
By Renzo L•
Jul 18, 2020
It was between basic and intermediate level. It was not challenging but it was useful to learn how to modify databases.
By Vishwas S•
Jun 14, 2020
The course content is short and sweet making it more graspable.
By Mehdi A•
Jul 1, 2020
There was nothing about the basic concepts of Relational Databases, I expected more. In addition, I prefer to use PostgreSQL and not MySQL. There was nothing useful for me, like how should I design a table, which attributes should I choose as Primary Key, etc.
By Elio S•
Nov 8, 2020
Everything was great! but we need to have exercises in each task just like in the prequel to this course - "Introduction to Relational Database and SQL" - those were so important and helped me a lot personally to really be confident about the knowledge I was acquiring. But aside from that the course was pretty amazing and practical
By Adriana L A•
Jul 27, 2020
Este instructor explica muy bien, con paciencia . Siempre de manera clara , se nota que le gusta y quiere que nosotros también aprendamos.
By Suhaimi C•
Jan 14, 2021
By Ilia S•
Jul 2, 2020
Good course! Alter table, index, primary and foreign keys are well explained.
By ANGELO C D N V•
Aug 13, 2020
If you did the introduction project, this continuation will be perfect.
By Carlos J•
Jun 23, 2020
El curso esta bien orientado con ejemplos, conceptos claros y puntuales
By Adam C•
Oct 25, 2020
By Marco H M•
Oct 11, 2020
Good explanation, and the way of leraning is very intuitive
By shahreyar•
Aug 4, 2020
It was pretty amazing course for middle level beginners
By vijay b n•
Aug 3, 2020
Good project Network course for Databases and Sql.
By Anand G•
Jun 11, 2020
Fantastic course for understanding the concepts.
By Preammie P•
Jul 24, 2020
This course shaped me SQL skills. Thank you.
By John•
Jan 27, 2021
quick, to the point with good examples
By Ramiro J A A•
Feb 19, 2022
A great way to continue SQL learning
By Shubham C•
Jul 2, 2020
the explanation is good and detailed
By Mariia V•
Aug 2, 2020
But I still can't stand Windows OS