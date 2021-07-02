Learner Reviews & Feedback for Interpretable machine learning applications: Part 3 by Coursera Project Network
In this 50 minutes long project-based course, you will learn how to apply a specific explanation technique and algorithm for predictions (classifications) being made by inherently complex machine learning models such as artificial neural networks. The explanation technique and algorithm is based on the retrieval of similar cases with those individuals for which we wish to provide explanations. Since this explanation technique is model agnostic and treats the predictions model as a 'black-box', the guided project can be useful for decision makers within business environments, e.g., loan officers at a bank, and public organizations interested in using trusted machine learning applications for automating, or informing, decision making processes.
Learning objective 1: You will be able to define, train and evaluate an artificial neural network (Sequential model) based classifier by using keras as API for TensorFlow. The pediction model will be trained and tested with the HELOC dataset for approved and rejected mortgage applications.
Learning objective 2: You will be able to generate explanations based on similar profiles for a mortgage applicant predicted either as of "Good" or "Bad" risk performance.
Learning objective 3: you will be able to generate contrastive explanations based on feature and pertinent negative values, i.e., what an applicant should change in order to turn a "rejected" application to an "approved" one....
By Pascal U E
Jul 2, 2021
The notebook are already filled with test, hard to follow.