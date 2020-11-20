مقدمة لخدمات غوغل
16 ratings
تعلّم الدخول إلى خدمات غوغل الأساسية وقوالبها.
تعرّف على الخدمات الثلاثة : أوراق غوغل، ومستندات غوغل، وشاشات عرض غوغل.
تعلّم كيفية إنشاء جدول بيانات (أوراق غوغل) ومستند (مستندات غوغل) وعرض (شاشات عرض غوغل).
16 ratings
تعلّم الدخول إلى خدمات غوغل الأساسية وقوالبها.
تعرّف على الخدمات الثلاثة : أوراق غوغل، ومستندات غوغل، وشاشات عرض غوغل.
تعلّم كيفية إنشاء جدول بيانات (أوراق غوغل) ومستند (مستندات غوغل) وعرض (شاشات عرض غوغل).
نتعرف في هذه الدورة التدريبية على بعض الخدمات الأساسية والمهمة التي يقدمها غوغل مجانًا ، ومنها : أوراق غوغل (جدول البيانات) ، ومستندات غوغل (مستند) ، وشاشات عرض غوغل (شاشة عرض). وهي عبارة عن قوالب يستخدمها الطلاب والعاملون بشكل مستمر في مختلف أنواع مشاريعهم . تتضمن هذه الدورة شرحا مبسطا وكافيا لكل خدمة على حدى ، فيكون بمثابة الخطوات الأولى لك عزيزي المتعلم للاستفادة مجانا من هذه الخدمات لا سيما في مختلف المعاملات التي تحتاجها في عملك.
Data Management
Spreadsheet
Presentation Design
Data Visualization (DataViz)
Editing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
التعرف على الخدمات والدخول إليها
الخدمة الاولى : جدول البيانات في أوراق غوغل 1
الخدمة الاولى : جدول البيانات في أوراق غوغل 2
الخدمة الثانية : المستند في مستندات غوغل 1
الخدمة الثانية : المستند في مستندات غوغل 2
الخدمة الثالثة : عرض في شاشات عرض غوغل 1
الخدمة الثالثة : عرض في شاشات عرض غوغل 2
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.