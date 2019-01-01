R أساسيات لغة البرمجة
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع والتي تستغرق ساعة ونصف تقريباً، ستتعلم أساسيات لغة البرمجة آر، ستتعرف على كيفية التعامل مع آر ستوديو، كما ستتعلم كيفية التعامل مع الملفات، قرائتها، وتنفيذ أساسيات التحليل الاستكشافي على البيانات الموجودة بداخلها. هذا المشروع للمبتدئين تماماً في مجال البرمجة ولا يتطلب وجود خبرة مسبقة بالتعامل مع لغة البرمجة آر، سنقوم معاً بتعلم الأساسيات خطوة بخطوة مع وجود بعض التمارين التي ستقوم بتنفيذها كجزء من المشروع لتتمكن من اكتساب المهارات المطلوبة. يتضمن المشروع التعرف على آر ستوديو، والتعرف على كيفية تنفيذ العمليات الحسابية، والتعرف على كيفية إنشاء المتغيرات وتعديلها. التعرف على أنواع البيانات في آر، والتعرف على هياكل البيانات الخاصة بلغة آر، والتعرف على بعض الدوال المهمة للتعامل مع البيانات في آر، والتعرف على كيفية التعامل مع الملفات والمجلدات الموجودة على جهازك باستخدام لغة آر، والتعرف على كيفية التعامل مع البيانات وتنفيذ بعض أوامر التحليل الاستكشافي.
Data Science
R Programming
Data Analysis
Working with data
Computer Programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
تعلم كيفية تنفيذ العمليات الحسابية وإنشاء المتغيرات
تعرف على أنواع البيانات
Vectors - هياكل البيانات -1
Factors - هياكل البيانات - 2
Matrix and DataFrame - هياكل البيانات - 3
R تعرف على بعض الدوال المهمة في
تعرف على كيفية التعامل مع الملفات والمجلدات الموجودة على جهازك
كيفية التعامل مع البيانات وتنفيذ التحليل الاستكشافي
