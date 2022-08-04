Introducción a DAX en Power BI
Aprenderás a utilizar DAX en Power BI
Aprenderás a desarrollar métricas y columnas calculadas con DAX
Aprenderás las funciones más importantes de DAX
Business Intelligence
power bi
Time Intelligence
DAX
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introducción y sintaxis de DAX
Métricas y columnas calculadas con DAX
Ejercicio 1. Introducción, columnas calculadas y métricas de DAX
Contexto de fila en DAX
SUMX, AVERAGEX y contexto de filtro en DAX
Funciones y operadores más utilizados en DAX: CALCULATE, FILTER, IF, IFERROR, ISBLANK
Ejercicio 2. Funciones de DAX
USERRELATIONSHIP y relaciones inactivas
Medidas semiaditivas en DAX
Time Intelligence en DAX
Ejercicio 3. Funciones avanzadas en DAX
Portfolio Activity
