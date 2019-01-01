Introducción a la terminal de comandos de Linux
Listar archivos y directorios con el comando ls
Utilizar el comando cd para cambiar de directorio
Utilizar los comando touch, copy, mkdir y rm para crear, copiar y eliminar archivos y directorios
Linux es un sistema operativo popular que se basa en el sistema operativo de Unix. Tiene muchas distribuciones que tienen diferentes interfaces para instalar software, diferentes interfaces de usuario, etc. Una cosa que todas las 'distros' tienen en común es que todas tienen una interfaz de línea de comandos, o terminal. De hecho, a veces no hay ninguna interfaz de usuario excepto la propia terminal. Un servidor Linux que ejecuta una aplicación web en AWS, por ejemplo, puede contener sólo el software necesario para ejecutar la aplicación, y ninguna interfaz gráfica de usuario en absoluto. Es crucial aprender la línea de comandos de Linux si vas a ser un usuario productivo de Linux y/o administrar un servidor Linux. En este curso, utilizarás los comandos de Linux para navegar por los directorios de Linux, buscar archivos, buscar patrones, crear archivos y directorios, y eliminar archivos y directorios. Nota: Este curso está dirigido a personas que buscan iniciarse en el mundo de los sistemas Unix y deseen aprender a manejar la terminal de comandos.
Linux
Comandos de la Shell
Terminal
Bash
Linea de comandos
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Mostrar el directorio principal desde un terminal.
Listar archivos y directorios utilizando ls.
Utilizar el comando cd para cambiar de directorio.
Práctica opcional
Utilizar touch, copy, mkdir y rm para crear y eliminar archivos y directorios.
Buscar archivos con find, buscar patrones con grep.
Práctica final - Opcional
