Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Project Management by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This course is designed to give you the fundamentals of Project Management. You will learn the basic principles of Project Management by managing a fundraising event for your local farmers market. You will designate responsible team members to help you, build a timeline and see the different ways that you can manage the project. Together, we will walk through not only the documentation, but also the theories and reasoning behind each task. You will learn how to look at a large project and break it down into manageable pieces and then how to build an action plan so that you hit your deadlines with your team.
By the end of the course, you will have created a Project Scope document, Stakeholder Responsibility Matrix, sequenced a task list, added task owners, and a explored several popular project views using Project Management software. You will be ready to tackle a project on your own or will be equipped to take a higher-level course in Project Management.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Top reviews
OK
Oct 4, 2020
It is a wonderful course though the training time was short, I wish there is a system that is available for someone to go back to or study whenever you wish to. (a study book) for reference purposes.
MS
Jun 8, 2020
Overall everything is good and have great experience about online project. I am very thankful to Coursera.org learning platform where I am learning new skills and enhance of existing skills.