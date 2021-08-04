Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Statistics in Python by Coursera Project Network
In this project, learners will get a refresher of introductory statistics, learn about different python libraries that can be used to run statistical analysis, and create visualizations to represent the results. By the end of the project, the learners will import a real world data set, run statistical analysis to find means, medians , standard deviations, correlations, and other information of the data. The learners will also create distinct graphs and plots to represent the data.
Along the way, the learners will not only learn the frequently used statistics functions, but also learn to navigate documentations for different python libraries in order to find assistance in the implementation of those functions, and find other relevant functions as well. This will help the learners to understand the material and implement more complex functions down the road instead of simply memorizing the syntax of one solution.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Douglas R D
•
Aug 3, 2021
A very solid overview of some important Python libraries.