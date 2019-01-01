Introduction to AWS Elastic File System
Creating an Elastic File System (EFS).
Creating a text file in EFS via EC2 in an Availablity zone inside a VPC
Accessing the same text file from a different EC2 in another Availablity Zone inside the VPC
Amazon Elastic File System offers a simple interface that allows you to create and configure file systems quickly and easily in AWS. By the end of this project, you will get a real world experience of working with EFS on a production environment. The Idea is to create an EFS in AWS and create a text document using one Linux Instance and access the same document via another Linux Instance.
Data Management
Information Privacy
Networking
Scaling
Cloud Computing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to EFS and creating 'Security Group'
Creating 'Elastic File System'
Creating EC2 Instance
Mounting 'EFS' to 'EC2'
Deleting the entire Project set-up
