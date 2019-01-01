Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to AWS Elastic File System by Coursera Project Network

Amazon Elastic File System offers a simple interface that allows you to create and configure file systems quickly and easily in AWS. By the end of this project, you will get a real world experience of working with EFS on a production environment. The Idea is to create an EFS in AWS and create a text document using one Linux Instance and access the same document via another Linux Instance....
