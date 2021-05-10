Introduction to Budgets in Microsoft Azure Cost Management
Create Budgets in Azure Cost management scoped to both Subscriptions and Resource Groups
By the end of this project, you will create Budgets in Azure Cost management scoped to both Subscriptions and Resource Groups. You will also create a budget using an Azure Resource Manager (ARM) template and examine Cost Analysis and Alerts. An Azure account will be required to complete the tasks within this project and the steps required to create an account are detailed at the outset of the project. It should be noted that dependent on your new or existing Azure subscription that some features that will be enabled during this project are dependent on Azure making these features available in the Portal once activated. This may require that the project be paused as features such as Cost Analysis will not become available immediately. If you enjoy this project, we'd recommend exploring the Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep Specialization: https://www.coursera.org/specializations/microsoft-azure-fundamentals-az-900
Cost–Benefit Analysis
Cloud Computing
Operating Expense
Resource Usage
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Clean up your resources by using Azure Cloud Shell and both Bash and PowerShell commands.
Create a new Azure subscription using a free trial account.
Create a resource group and a virtual machine in Azure to generate charges to be analysed in Azure Cost Management.
Create a new Budget scoped to the Azure subscription.
Create a new Budget scoped to a specific Resource Group.
Create a new Budget by using an Azure Resource Manager (ARM) Template.
Navigate through the Cost Analysis interface and examined Cost Alerts and email notifications
