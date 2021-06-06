Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will create Budgets in Azure Cost management scoped to both Subscriptions and Resource Groups. You will also create a budget using an Azure Resource Manager (ARM) template and examine Cost Analysis and Alerts. An Azure account will be required to complete the tasks within this project and the steps required to create an account are detailed at the outset of the project. It should be noted that dependent on your new or existing Azure subscription that some features that will be enabled during this project are dependent on Azure making these features available in the Portal once activated. This may require that the project be paused as features such as Cost Analysis will not become available immediately. If you enjoy this project, we'd recommend exploring the Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep Specialization: https://www.coursera.org/specializations/microsoft-azure-fundamentals-az-900...
By José D E L

Jun 6, 2021

Not that great, but the platform and the way the project is guided is 10/10

