In this 1-hour long project-based course on Introduction to Docker: Build your own portfolio website, you will learn how to use Docker on the command line and create your own portfolio website from a Bootstrap template in a Docker container. You will get to explore and demystify the Docker landscape and see how Docker works by using it. You will learn many fundamental concepts which will help you progress in your career, studies and knowledge, such as images, containers, the registry, the client/server model in Docker via the Docker Engine etc. You will use various commands and become comfortable spinning up containers, doing basic debugging to see statuses of containers, linking local files to files inside of Docker and learning basic networking to map a container port to a port on your local host machine to set up a development environment with Docker. Most importantly you will leave this course more confident in your knowledge of Docker and ready to understand Docker at a more advanced level, and ready to contribute better to your technical or development teams Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

GD

Jul 20, 2020

The guided project exposed me to docker, important commands, and deployment of the Nginx server using docker. I enjoyed doing this project.

AS

Sep 21, 2020

in all its a nice course for introduction to docker. easy to understand and use with the tool.

By Gautham S D

Jul 21, 2020

By REGIS I

Aug 4, 2020

perfect for learning the basic operation of dockers in an interactive way. the lessons in the videos are very clear

By Abdul W

Jul 23, 2020

Rudi has done great job in explaining the concepts.

By Muhammad T N

Jul 26, 2020

Help me a lot for developing with docker

By Yuvraj P

Aug 11, 2020

Good for beginners !

By Kamlesh C

Aug 2, 2020

Thanks

By Anvitha K

Aug 8, 2020

nice

By Md. J A

Jul 31, 2020

very good course.

By Jin C

Jul 29, 2020

I'm sorry that it's not helpful to me at all.

By Bhavesh R P

Sep 8, 2020

Best Course. Includes basic bash commands, linux shell commands. Very interesting course. Informative and practical knowledge. Love the process how the project has been build. Overall the course is fantastic.

By Victor D R L

Sep 17, 2020

It is a good start point for those who want to learn about Dockers. The concepts are well explained and you can follow along. It is a short course so it will not take too long to finish. Highly recommended.

By Diego R P

Jan 9, 2021

Excellent course, practice is always the best way, the teacher was clear, I understood perfectly even being a non-native speaker. thanks for all.

By MISHELL D C Y M

Nov 8, 2020

I enjoyed! I see an introduction of docker at my university but not this type of introduction. Thank u.

By Ankita S

Sep 22, 2020

By Marios F

Oct 31, 2020

Great entry-level course. I would enjoy having some small assignments down the road

By Pedro G B

Sep 6, 2020

I'm able to bootstrap a website, using docker, now. Very good to that purpose!

By sangeeth R

Aug 27, 2020

As a beginner, I felt it is very useful and user friendly.

By Akomoneh R A

Feb 2, 2022

This was a great Project. Everything went as expected.

By Muhammad Z

Aug 15, 2020

Love to learn in the way its guided. Thankyou.

By M. K T

Sep 18, 2020

The best for learning Docker basic commands!

By Serge Y

Oct 27, 2020

Very interesting and useful. Thank you.

By Asad U

Nov 22, 2020

nice course on basic understating

By Michel D B

Aug 28, 2020

I learned about volumes in Docker

By Tomas J

Aug 27, 2020

was easy to learn, nice and slow

By Khindol M

Aug 13, 2020

Thank you, very interesting

