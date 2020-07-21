GD
Jul 20, 2020
The guided project exposed me to docker, important commands, and deployment of the Nginx server using docker. I enjoyed doing this project.
AS
Sep 21, 2020
in all its a nice course for introduction to docker. easy to understand and use with the tool.
By Gautham S D•
Jul 21, 2020
By REGIS I•
Aug 4, 2020
perfect for learning the basic operation of dockers in an interactive way. the lessons in the videos are very clear
By Abdul W•
Jul 23, 2020
Rudi has done great job in explaining the concepts.
By Muhammad T N•
Jul 26, 2020
Help me a lot for developing with docker
By Yuvraj P•
Aug 11, 2020
Good for beginners !
By Kamlesh C•
Aug 2, 2020
Thanks
By Anvitha K•
Aug 8, 2020
nice
By Md. J A•
Jul 31, 2020
very good course.
By Jin C•
Jul 29, 2020
I'm sorry that it's not helpful to me at all.
By Bhavesh R P•
Sep 8, 2020
Best Course. Includes basic bash commands, linux shell commands. Very interesting course. Informative and practical knowledge. Love the process how the project has been build. Overall the course is fantastic.
By Victor D R L•
Sep 17, 2020
It is a good start point for those who want to learn about Dockers. The concepts are well explained and you can follow along. It is a short course so it will not take too long to finish. Highly recommended.
By Diego R P•
Jan 9, 2021
Excellent course, practice is always the best way, the teacher was clear, I understood perfectly even being a non-native speaker. thanks for all.
By MISHELL D C Y M•
Nov 8, 2020
I enjoyed! I see an introduction of docker at my university but not this type of introduction. Thank u.
By Ankita S•
Sep 22, 2020
By Marios F•
Oct 31, 2020
Great entry-level course. I would enjoy having some small assignments down the road
By Pedro G B•
Sep 6, 2020
I'm able to bootstrap a website, using docker, now. Very good to that purpose!
By sangeeth R•
Aug 27, 2020
As a beginner, I felt it is very useful and user friendly.
By Akomoneh R A•
Feb 2, 2022
This was a great Project. Everything went as expected.
By Muhammad Z•
Aug 15, 2020
Love to learn in the way its guided. Thankyou.
By M. K T•
Sep 18, 2020
The best for learning Docker basic commands!
By Serge Y•
Oct 27, 2020
Very interesting and useful. Thank you.
By Asad U•
Nov 22, 2020
nice course on basic understating
By Michel D B•
Aug 28, 2020
I learned about volumes in Docker
By Tomas J•
Aug 27, 2020
was easy to learn, nice and slow
By Khindol M•
Aug 13, 2020
Thank you, very interesting