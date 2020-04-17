AP
Jan 6, 2022
This was a good course for me as a refresher. Instructor is easy to understand and outlines in advance what the tasks are. Easily done in just under 1.5 hours.
MF
May 31, 2020
Just one hour and I already feel like I moved mountains! This is a terrific starter project for anyone keen on learning R programming. I highly recommend it!
By Ali M H•
Apr 17, 2020
What I see in this project was amazing especially when he talks about data frame and he did apply as practical his teach very smoother and he did well for explanation.
So, my question here, how would i like to apply the frame data or otherwise how i make full data and apply in this R and make such as for company to collect such as stuff and arrange it nicely.
I hope get contact to know more i am so exited to wait some guide me more a bit.
May God bless you and thanks you very much for this course.
By Kevin B•
Aug 20, 2021
After trying other guided projects on Coursera in similar subject matter, this one is a breath of fresh air! If you are new to programming languages (like I am) this one checks all the good boxes. It gives you a good amount of information to digest in one sitting and moves along at a pace that's just right. I look forward to the opportunity to take other courses from Chris Shockley as the instructor.
By Alan D P•
Jan 7, 2022
By Maliha T F•
Jun 1, 2020
By Shobod D N•
Dec 5, 2020
As a beginner, I really enjoyed and learnt a lot the fundamental aspects of data analysis tools using R and DPLYR.
By Anderson d O•
Jul 13, 2020
Very nice course! I recommend it to anyone who wants to take their first steps in the softwre r
By Chintoo K•
Jul 18, 2020
This project is a good start in R for beginner. Good explanation by the instructor :)
By Marcos V R d S•
Aug 3, 2020
Short but much needed and will help a lot who works with data science.
By SIMRAN M 1•
May 10, 2020
I really enjoyed this course. Looking forward to more such sessions.
By VICTOR D S S•
May 25, 2020
Quick and practical introduction to working with data in R, 10/10.
By Rifai N•
Oct 5, 2020
Great course for a beginner like me! Keep up the good work!
By Mangesh J•
Jun 23, 2020
very helpful course to learn basic tools for data analysis
By JULIO C E L•
Jul 24, 2020
I really like the format and the simplicity of the course
By Dhaval B•
May 6, 2020
Easy to understand. Good practice for first timers
By NOSHIN I A•
Jul 7, 2020
nice experience i want to learn more from you .
By Medha M•
May 7, 2020
It is a great learning course for a beginner.
By Jayesh M B•
Apr 24, 2020
nicely structured for beginner.
i liked it.
By Nuka-Nwikpasi N•
Jul 11, 2020
Very explanatory and well taught.
By Kangjing S•
May 30, 2020
Really mindful and easy to learn!
By Zacharia W N•
Jun 16, 2020
Well summarized and articulated.
By Fabián E V S•
Jul 9, 2020
A good introduction to dplyr.
By Medha B•
Sep 28, 2020
Nice course for beginners.
By KALPANA•
May 18, 2020
Useful for Data analysis
By Rasin R S•
May 8, 2020
Simple and informative