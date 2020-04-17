Chevron Left
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn one of the most powerful data analysis tools of the experts: the DPLYR package. By learning the six main verbs of the package (filter, select, group by, summarize, mutate, and arrange), you will have the knowledge and tools to complete your next data analysis project or data transformation. By the end of this project, you will be able to: Use the six main dplyr verbs Understand the dplyr package and its capabilities Get hands-on practice using R and dplyr functions This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, this means instant access to a cloud desktop with R and the appropriate packages installed. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

AP

Jan 6, 2022

This was a good course for me as a refresher. Instructor is easy to understand and outlines in advance what the tasks are. Easily done in just under 1.5 hours.

MF

May 31, 2020

Just one hour and I already feel like I moved mountains! This is a terrific starter project for anyone keen on learning R programming. I highly recommend it!

By Ali M H

Apr 17, 2020

What I see in this project was amazing especially when he talks about data frame and he did apply as practical his teach very smoother and he did well for explanation.

So, my question here, how would i like to apply the frame data or otherwise how i make full data and apply in this R and make such as for company to collect such as stuff and arrange it nicely.

I hope get contact to know more i am so exited to wait some guide me more a bit.

May God bless you and thanks you very much for this course.

By Kevin B

Aug 20, 2021

After trying other guided projects on Coursera in similar subject matter, this one is a breath of fresh air! If you are new to programming languages (like I am) this one checks all the good boxes. It gives you a good amount of information to digest in one sitting and moves along at a pace that's just right. I look forward to the opportunity to take other courses from Chris Shockley as the instructor.

By Alan D P

Jan 7, 2022

By Maliha T F

Jun 1, 2020

By Shobod D N

Dec 5, 2020

As a beginner, I really enjoyed and learnt a lot the fundamental aspects of data analysis tools using R and DPLYR.

By Anderson d O

Jul 13, 2020

Very nice course! I recommend it to anyone who wants to take their first steps in the softwre r

By Chintoo K

Jul 18, 2020

This project is a good start in R for beginner. Good explanation by the instructor :)

By Marcos V R d S

Aug 3, 2020

Short but much needed and will help a lot who works with data science.

By SIMRAN M 1

May 10, 2020

I really enjoyed this course. Looking forward to more such sessions.

By VICTOR D S S

May 25, 2020

Quick and practical introduction to working with data in R, 10/10.

By Rifai N

Oct 5, 2020

Great course for a beginner like me! Keep up the good work!

By Mangesh J

Jun 23, 2020

very helpful course to learn basic tools for data analysis

By JULIO C E L

Jul 24, 2020

I really like the format and the simplicity of the course

By Dhaval B

May 6, 2020

Easy to understand. Good practice for first timers

By NOSHIN I A

Jul 7, 2020

nice experience i want to learn more from you .

By Medha M

May 7, 2020

It is a great learning course for a beginner.

By Jayesh M B

Apr 24, 2020

nicely structured for beginner.

i liked it.

By Nuka-Nwikpasi N

Jul 11, 2020

Very explanatory and well taught.

By Kangjing S

May 30, 2020

Really mindful and easy to learn!

By Zacharia W N

Jun 16, 2020

Well summarized and articulated.

By Fabián E V S

Jul 9, 2020

A good introduction to dplyr.

By Medha B

Sep 28, 2020

Nice course for beginners.

By KALPANA

May 18, 2020

Useful for Data analysis

By Rasin R S

May 8, 2020

Simple and informative

