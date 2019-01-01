Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to EDA in R by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Welcome to this project-based course Introduction to EDA in R. In this project, you will learn how to perform extensive exploratory data analysis on both quantitative and qualitative variables using basic R functions.
By the end of this 2-hour long project, you will understand how to create different basic plots in R. Also, you will learn how to create plots for categorical variables and numeric or quantitative variables. By extension, you will learn how to plot three variables and save your plot as an image in R.
Note, you do not need to be a data scientist to be successful in this guided project, just a familiarity with basic statistics and using R suffice for this project. If you are not familiar with R and want to learn the basics, start with my previous guided projects titled “Getting Started with R” and “Calculating Descriptive Statistics in R”...