In this 2-hour hands-on course, you will build a web application with FastAPI. You will create routes to handle requests and responses, define request body models with validation, serve dynamic content, and run the API with Uvicorn. You will also leverage FastAPI's interactive OpenAPI docs to test endpoints and generate curl commands. By the end, you will have built and deployed a FastAPI web app using best practices for request handling, response validation, and documentation.
Introduction to FastAPI framework
Use Python packaging best-practices to install and run FastAPI
Create and expose new routes in the framework
Verify your work using the interactive Swagger UI in FastAPI
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use the key terms and definitions to prepare you for the hands-on demo
Go through the demo to familiarize yourself with key facts about eh FastAPI framework
Use Python packaging to install and run the FastAPI framework with uvicorn
Add a new route and verify its usage through the Swagger UI
Some experience with text editors, git for source control, and familiarity with the terminal.
