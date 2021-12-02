Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will learn the basic concepts and fundamentals of Node-red. Node-RED is an opensource flow-based development tool for visual programming in javascript it allows the programmers to interconnect physical I/O, could based-systems, databases and different APIs, in many ways. originally, it was designed to work with the Internet of Things, i.e. devices that interact and control the real world, as it has evolved, it has become useful for a range of applications. In this project, we are going to cover key-core nodes in node-red. at the final task of this project we will create a weather alert application using node-red....

SL

Dec 1, 2021

muy facil de seguir ... y muy bueno explicando los niveles.

MK

Dec 26, 2021

Very good introduction in a practical way about Node-RED

By Silvia L

Dec 1, 2021

muy facil de seguir ... y muy bueno explicando los niveles.

By Mohammad K

Dec 27, 2021

V​ery good introduction in a practical way about Node-RED

By Rodrigo C C d O

Jul 2, 2021

Bem prático e objetivo! Era o que eu precisava!

By Akshat J

Apr 18, 2021

The content was very well tailored.

By JESUS J N P

Jan 26, 2022

Good introduction.

