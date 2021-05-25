Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to PicsArt for Social Media Marketing by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
68 ratings
10 reviews

About the Course

Consumers are constantly overloaded with information and images in social media. Part of social media marketing is learning creative ways to draw attention to products and services, oftentimes on a lean budget. In this course, learners will create an edited photo project for social media using the free version of PicsArt. PicsArt is a web-based photo and video editing program. Learners can easily create and implement creative edits with online design tools to use when marketing their business. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

By Thiha T Z

May 25, 2021

I am very exciting to learn about photoshop and have a good idea .

Good sample teaching methods and I do really understand all of this course.

By NUJHAT K

Jul 9, 2021

Easy and effective method is used for understanding.. Excellent way of teaching

By Joan C A

Nov 2, 2020

Very handy and detailed. Makes photo editing now a new discovered interest.

By Nuwan D

Apr 6, 2021

I have enough proficiency in the skills to apply the other project

By Sheena M

Nov 11, 2020

it was easy, anyone can do it.

By Quluzadə A

Dec 18, 2020

Very interesting course

By Samuel C

Oct 28, 2021

very good course.

By Beatriz M V

Nov 4, 2020

The course is easy to follow :D Though in my workspace, when I've tried to log in PicsArt, it said that there was an error in the internet server.

By SONI T

Jan 5, 2021

It was really nice and I loved it.

By Rosa M L H

Oct 18, 2020

My work area is always lagging

