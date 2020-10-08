SB
Oct 29, 2020
Excellent guided project from the start to the last quiz.
ME
Jan 11, 2021
Great and easy to follow guided projects! more of these!
By Nickolas F•
Oct 8, 2020
There are so many problems with this course. First you have to use Rhyme, which is absolutely awful. You can't lose focus on the window or the video stops. The split screen barely functions as it constantly wants to change what your watching when trying to watch the video. I have 2 monitors and I couldn't make it work out.
The instructor didn't provide a way for you to access Sketchup. A previous student stated this a couple weeks ago and there has been no response. The only way to complete this is to enter your personal credentials into Rhyme and you absolutely should NOT do that. I can see in the autocomplete other students who have logged in before. That is a huge security concern.
To top it all off, there is about 6 minutes dedicated to "Learning Sketchup." Most of this project is about "Listening to your client" or browsing pintrest. And the amount of Sketchup learned is the bare bare minimum.
Coursera won't issue a refund on this course so don't get trapped like I did.
By Shena B•
Oct 30, 2020
By marvin e e•
Jan 12, 2021
By Ruther S•
Sep 29, 2020
thank you
By VINAYAK M•
Aug 30, 2020
Excellent
By Elze A•
Nov 26, 2020
ok