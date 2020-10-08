Chevron Left
In this 1h 30 minutes long project-based course, you will learn how to get inspired and generate new ideas, turn your idea into full concept, as well as visualizing your product using Sketch Up

By Nickolas F

Oct 8, 2020

There are so many problems with this course. First you have to use Rhyme, which is absolutely awful. You can't lose focus on the window or the video stops. The split screen barely functions as it constantly wants to change what your watching when trying to watch the video. I have 2 monitors and I couldn't make it work out.

The instructor didn't provide a way for you to access Sketchup. A previous student stated this a couple weeks ago and there has been no response. The only way to complete this is to enter your personal credentials into Rhyme and you absolutely should NOT do that. I can see in the autocomplete other students who have logged in before. That is a huge security concern.

To top it all off, there is about 6 minutes dedicated to "Learning Sketchup." Most of this project is about "Listening to your client" or browsing pintrest. And the amount of Sketchup learned is the bare bare minimum.

Coursera won't issue a refund on this course so don't get trapped like I did.

By Shena B

Oct 30, 2020

Excellent guided project from the start to the last quiz.

By marvin e e

Jan 12, 2021

Great and easy to follow guided projects! more of these!

By Ruther S

Sep 29, 2020

thank you

By VINAYAK M

Aug 30, 2020

Excellent

By Elze A

Nov 26, 2020

ok

