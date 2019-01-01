Learner Reviews & Feedback for Intro to Programming With C#: Build A Word Guessing Game by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will create a fully functioning Word Guessing game using C#. In this project, you will be able to identify and apply some important coding concepts, such as “variables,” “if-conditions,” “for-loops,” as well as learning how to display output and take inputs from the user.
In each task, you’ll be able to apply one of these concepts and at the end, tie them all together into the Word Guessing game we will be building.
You’ll have the knowledge and skills needed to start writing your very own programs. You’ll also be able to apply what you learn here using other languages such as C++, Java, Python, etc.
