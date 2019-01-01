Chevron Left
Back to Intro to Programming With C#: Build A Word Guessing Game

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Intro to Programming With C#: Build A Word Guessing Game by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will create a fully functioning Word Guessing game using C#. In this project, you will be able to identify and apply some important coding concepts, such as “variables,” “if-conditions,” “for-loops,” as well as learning how to display output and take inputs from the user. In each task, you’ll be able to apply one of these concepts and at the end, tie them all together into the Word Guessing game we will be building. You’ll have the knowledge and skills needed to start writing your very own programs. You’ll also be able to apply what you learn here using other languages such as C++, Java, Python, etc. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder