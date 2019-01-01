تعلّم أساسيات البرمجة بلغة بايثون من خلال التطبيق العملي
تعلّم القواعد الأساسية للبرمجة باستخدام لغة بايثون
كتابة برنامج من الصفر باستخدام محرر النصوص ولغة البرمجة بايثون
تعلّم كيفية التعامل مع النصوص والأرقام في بايثون
تعلّم القواعد الأساسية للبرمجة باستخدام لغة بايثون
كتابة برنامج من الصفر باستخدام محرر النصوص ولغة البرمجة بايثون
تعلّم كيفية التعامل مع النصوص والأرقام في بايثون
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع والتي تستغرق ساعة واحدة، ستتعلم أساسيات البرمجة باستخدام لغة بايثون خطوة بخطوة مع الكثير من التدريبات والتطبيق العملي لغة بايثون هي أكثر لغات البرمجة انتشاراً ولها مجالات عديدة مثل علم البيانات وبرمجة تطبيقات المواقع وغيرها في نهاية هذا المشروع سيكون لديك أول برنامج تكتبه بالكامل باستخدام لغة البرمجة بايثون ستقوم في هذا المشروع بالتعرف على النصوص والأرقام وكيفية القيام بالعمليات الحسابية، كما ستقوم باستخدام العديد من الدوال المدمجة في بايثون، ستقوم أيضاً باستخدام محرر النصوص لكتابة برنامجك النهائي
Python Programming
البرمجة
Software Development
بايثون
Computer Science
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
التعرف على لغة البرمجة بايثون، ما هي ولماذا يستخدمها الكثير من المبرمجين، وكيفية تحميل بايثون على جهازك
التعامل مع الأرقام في بايثون، وكتابة وفهم العمليات الحسابية
القيام بعمليات حسابية خاصة، والتعرف على النصوص
تنفيذ العمليات الحسابية مع النصوص
التعرف على بعض الدوال في بايثون، وطريقة تحويل الأنواع
تعلم كيفية تعريف المتغيرات، وتعرف على النوع المنطقي
التعرف على الجمل الشرطية
التعرف على المنطق الشرطي
كتابة أول برنامج لك في بايثون - برنامج حساب مؤشر كتلة الجسم
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.