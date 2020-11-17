Introduction to TestNG and Integration with Selenium
Learn annotations in TestNG - @Test, @Before**** and @After****
Learn using attributes with TestNG annotations
Adding assertions to write effective test cases
TestNG stands for Test Next Generation is a testing framework that provides the developer the ability to write more flexible and powerful tests with help of easy annotations, grouping, sequencing & parametrizing. It can easily be integrated with automation tools like Selenium and is widely used by automation test experts to write functional tests. In this one-hour guided project through hands-on, practical exercises, you will learn -- 1. Writing test cases using @Test annotation using TestNG 2. Using @BeforeMethod and @AfterMethod annotations and their purpose in TestNG 3. Using @BeforeClass and @AfterClass annotations and their purpose in TestNG 4. TestNG integration with Selenium automation tool 5. Priority and enabled attributes in TestNG to control the order of execution and enabling/disabling a test case. 6. Using Assert statement to add assertions in TestNG 7. Understanding different format of reports in TestNG Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
TestNG Testing
Functional Testing
Unit Testing
selenium automation
Test Automation
Writing test cases using @Test annotation using TestNG
Using @BeforeMethod and @AfterMethod annotations and their purpose in TestNG
Using @BeforeClass and @AfterClass annotations and their purpose in TestNG
TestNG integration with Selenium automation tool
Priority and enabled attributes in TestNG to control the order of execution and enabling/disabling a test case.
Using Assert statement to add assertions in TestNG
Understanding different format of reports in TestNG
by GGNov 17, 2020
One of the best way to start with testNG and basics of setting up selenium test
by PIFeb 10, 2021
Good introduction. Clear and concise. One issue was that the chromedriver version was too old for the Chrome version so I had to update it.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
