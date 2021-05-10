Introduction to virtual networks in Microsoft Azure
Virtual Networks
Cloud Computing
Virtual Networks
Cloud Computing
This is an introductory project on creating Virtual Networks in the Azure Portal. During each task, you'll be able to follow along and complete each step as I do, giving you a truly hands-on experience. I will begin by showing you how to get started with Azure by creating an account and signing in. From there we will get familiar with navigating the Azure Portal and begin the creation of our Azure virtual network. We will accomplish this by working our way through the various settings that will need to be configured for a successful configuration of our virtual network. Once the virtual network is created and operational, we will then create and connect two cloud based virtual machines and test connectivity between them. If you enjoy this project, we'd recommend exploring the Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep Specialization: https://www.coursera.org/specializations/microsoft-azure-fundamentals-az-900
remote desktop
Networking
Virtualisation
security
Cloud Computing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Log into the Azure portal by creating a free trial Azure account.
Create your own resource group which will be used throughout the project and demonstrate your understanding of the importance of Resource Groups.
Create custom Virtual Networks and avail of Bastion Hosts for secure connectivity.
Create and deploy a virtual machine from start to finish into your virtual network.
Recreate the steps you used in Task 4 to create a second virtual machine and deploy it into your virtual network alongside the first virtual machine.
Connect to the first of the Virtual machines by using the secure bastion Host directly from the Azure Portal. Test connectivity between the two virtual machines using Powershell and the Ping utility
Test connectivity between the two virtual machines using Windows Remote Desktop utility while connected externally through the Bastion Host.
Manage your resources centrally through the Resource Group you created. You will also clean up your subscription by deleting the resources you created as the final step in the project.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.