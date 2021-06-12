Learner Reviews & Feedback for IT Ticket Management with Typeform by Coursera Project Network
4.7
stars
16 ratings
•
3 reviews
About the Course
By the end of this project you will be able to use Typeform to create a dynamic form to manage employee IT ticket submissions. You will explore the different question templates and use free features to create a beautiful form that will streamline the helpdesk process. You will be able to use Typeform to create, personalize, and share your survey, as well as analyze results. Once you have completed the project you will have the skill base to create forms and surveys on your own for your business.
You can view Typeform’s full security policy here:
https://help.typeform.com/hc/en-us/articles/360029259552-Security-at-Typeform...
Filter by:
1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for IT Ticket Management with Typeform