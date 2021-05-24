Learner Reviews & Feedback for Java Arrays and Loops by Coursera Project Network
In this project you will read weather data from a file and populate an Array with the file data. The data is then sorted in an Array, and output to another file.
Loops are used in a Java program whenever a sequence of code must be repeated. A common use for a while loop is to read data from a file, where the file is of unknown length. A for loop, on the other hand is often used when the repeat count of a code sequence is known. A common use of a for loop is to iterate through an array. An Array is a list of items of a fixed size where each entry is the same type of data. The array could contain numbers, Strings of characters, or a user-defined data type.
