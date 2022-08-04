Java for Beginners: Getting Started

As a novice developer, why is it important to learn Java? Java has become invaluable to developers by enabling them to write software on one platform and run it on virtually any other platform, create programs that can run within a web browser, and access available web services. Java is also central in creating Android applications. Additionally, enterprises across all sectors use Java, including major tech organizations like Facebook, Google, and Netflix. In this 30-minute beginner project, you will Identify the features of object-oriented programming in Java, Compile a Java class, Identify syntax errors in a Java Application, and Install an IDE to execute Java source code. To achieve this, you will identify elements of Object Oriented Programming in Java, install the VS Code IDE and add the extensions required to edit and run java classes, Create and run a Java class that prints ""Hello World"" to the console, practice creating a Java class that prints your name, identify the difference between printing text and numbers in Java apps, capture basic syntax errors in your Java code, and add comments to your code. You will end this project by creating and running a java app that reads a name, an email address, and a phone number and print a business card to the console. This project is unique because it guides you through all the steps required to write and run your first Java app without any prior experience in programming.
