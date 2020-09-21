Java Decision Programming
Use the Else statement when the If condition is false.
Use Nested If-Else statements to determine sign.
Use a Switch construct to determine the month.
In Java, as in other programming languages, a decision construct is used to control the sequence of instructions that are executed under certain conditions. It allows the programmer the power to take certain actions based on various input conditions. In this project you will create an application that yields a zodiac sign based on an input of birth month and day. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Switch
Decision Logic
If Else
Java Programming
Visual Studio Code
Create the Java Class and Input the Decision Data for the If Statement.
Create a Compound Condition with Conditional Operator Ternary and Prevent Invalid Values.
by SSep 21, 2020
if u want to brush your java knowledge after a long time. This is the project to dust off the old memories and get them back fresh.
