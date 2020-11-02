Learner Reviews & Feedback for Java Inheritance, Composition and Aggregation by Coursera Project Network
In this project you will create a Java application that inherits from a Car class in Java and use aggregation and composition in a class that uses one to many Car objects.
Code re-use allows the developer to use tried and tested code, which results in more reliable code and saves in development time as well. In Object-Oriented Programming in a language such as Java, code re-use can be accomplished in two distinctive ways. One way is to inherit from an existing class by extending its existing functionality. A Car class for example can be extended by a Used Car class by adding a parameter to indicate the number of miles on it. Another common way to re-use code is through aggregation and composition. In aggregation, the class is made up of other existing classes that may exist independent of the parent class.
By Ian L R R
Nov 2, 2020
Instructor does little to no explaining of the code, just do this and do that. Also keeps on expanding his view, so coding while he's going is a pain. There are other courses worth your time.