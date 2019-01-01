JavaScript Arithmetic Operators
Describe the purpose of arithmetic operators in JavaScript.
Write JavaScript code to perform calculations.
Apply operator precedence in a JavaScript math statement.
In this intermediate-level project you will write JavaScript code to use arithmetic operators in calculations. Many programming applications require calculations to determine tax amounts, coordinates, and square footage, among others. Your ability to recognize and use the arithmetic operators correctly moves your JavaScript programming skills to the next level. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Arithmetic
Order of Precedence
JavaScript Math
Modulo Operation
Increment and Decrement
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Identify the components in a JavaScript arithmetic statement, including the assignment symbol, the operator, and the operands.
Demonstrate addition and subtraction using JavaScript code with the addition and subtraction operators.
Demonstrate multiplication and division using JavaScript code with the multiplication, division, and modulus operators.
Write JavaScript code to increment or decrement the value in a variable using the increment or decrement operators.
Practice writing compound arithmetic statements while applying operator precedence in JavaScript.
