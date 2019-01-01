JavaScript Debugging Tips for Beginners
Distinguish between syntax and logic errors in JavaScript code.
Use techniques to assist in identifying JavaScript errors.
Access debugging aid from Chrome Developer Tools.
By the end of this project you will have used several techniques for debugging JavaScript code. Locating and fixing errors in JavaScript can be very challenging since JavaScript doesn’t necessarily display error messages. To help with the debugging process, you will practice with a few simple tools, like desk-checking and JavaScript alerts. And, you will be introduced to some of the debugging tools built into the Chrome browser. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Debugging
Chrome DevTools
Breakpoint
javascript syntax
JavaScript Alert
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Distinguish between syntax errors and logic errors in JavaScript code.
Use text editor clues and your own eyes to identify errors in JavaScript code.
Add an alert statement to your JavaScript code to determine the status of the code at a given point.
Access the Console from the Chrome Developer Tools to identify lines of JavaScript code with errors.
Demonstrate the process of setting breakpoints with Chrome Developer Tools, and using them to step through lines of JavaScript code.
