Learner Reviews & Feedback for JavaScript Debugging Tips for Beginners by Coursera Project Network
4.5
stars
13 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
By the end of this project you will have used several techniques for debugging JavaScript code. Locating and fixing errors in JavaScript can be very challenging since JavaScript doesn’t necessarily display error messages. To help with the debugging process, you will practice with a few simple tools, like desk-checking and JavaScript alerts. And, you will be introduced to some of the debugging tools built into the Chrome browser.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for JavaScript Debugging Tips for Beginners