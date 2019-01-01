JavaScript Strings: Properties and Methods
Declare and use a string variable in JavaScript.
Write code using JavaScript string properties.
Write code using JavaScript string methods.
In this beginning-level course you will learn and practice new string-handling skills using Notepad++ to write JavaScript code and the Chrome browser to view your results. Since text data is commonly used as a “string” in JavaScript, the ability to use and manipulate strings is a key component in JavaScript programming. You will learn some of the properties and methods that make string handling easier. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
String properties
String methods
Notepad++
javascript syntax
Format Strings
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Write JavaScript code to declare a variable with a string data type, and then assign a value to that variable.
Practice formatting strings with additional spacing and using the plus sign as a concatenation symbol.
Code the JavaScript statement to determine how many characters are in a string of data using the .length property.
Use the .toUpperCase() method to convert a string to upper case characters.
Use the concat() and trim() methods to concatenate two strings together or eliminate part of a string.
Write the JavaScript code to extract a small string of characters from a larger string using the slice() method.
